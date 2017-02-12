Giant flying reptile terrorised dinosaurs in ancient Romania
London: A giant pterosaur - a toothless flying reptile with a 10 metre wingspan - may have been the dominant predator in ancient Romania that terrorised dinosaurs and other prehistoric animals, new research suggests.
Palaeontologists examined the creature's unusual gigantic neck vertebra fossils and believe it was a formidable carnivore of Cretaceous-age Transylvania.
It provides the first evidence of large predatory animals in the region at that time, researchers said.
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth and University of Southampton in the UK examined several fossilised remains of the creature, known as Hatzegopteryx, which belongs to the flying reptile group Azhdarchidae.
Usually this species' tubular neck bones give them extremely long necks, over 2.5 metres in length in the largest species.
However, the researchers suggest Hatzegopteryx had a considerably shorter and stronger neck, and with larger muscle masses. Other remains of Hatzegopteryx include a jaw joint indicative of a half-metre wide skull and reinforced limb bones.
Mark Witton, from Portsmouth, suggests that the proportions and structural reinforcement of all these elements are unlike those of any other azhdarchid species and would have made Hatzegopteryx a powerful and dominant predator.
"The difference in structural properties between giant azhdarchid neck bones is remarkable - they are in different biomechanical leagues, with Hatzegopteryx many times stronger than anything else on record," Witton said.
"This, along with our calculations of neck length and muscle mass, suggests giant azhdarchids may have been radically different in appearance and behaviour.
"The large, reinforced skeleton and muscle power would have made it a formidable predator of other animals when stalking ancient prairies and woodlands. It may have even been capable of attacking animals too large or vigorous for other flying reptiles, even the other giants," he said.
Witton said that Hatzegopteryx lived in a peculiar island ecosystem where many of the dinosaurs were dwarfed or belonged to relict lineages extinct in the rest of the Cretaceous world.
"Ancient Transylvania was a strange place for a number of reasons, including the fact that we've yet to find evidence of large predatory animals that lived alongside Hatzegopteryx, such as giant carnivorous dinosaurs. This is despite centuries of sampling," he said.
The study thus potentially provides an answer to a mystery about life in Late Cretaceous Romania.
"Perhaps without large predators to challenge them, this island provided an opportunity for giant pterosaurs - already formidable animals - to become the dominant predators," said Witton.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh
- In major breakthrough, India successfully tests ballistic missile interception