Global warming, climate change result of ignoring ancestral advice: Harsh Vardhan

The minister, who started a plantation drive here, said our ancestors handed over to "us a pure environment" along with some "principles of living" to protect it.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 10:26
Global warming, climate change result of ignoring ancestral advice: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Global warming and climate change are a result of ignoring the teachings of our ancestors, Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

The minister, who started a plantation drive here, said our ancestors handed over to "us a pure environment" along with some "principles of living" to protect it.

"Unfortunately, we did not pay much attention to whatever our ancestors had told us. That is why today threats of climate change and global warming have risen."

The minister said environment protection was in our DNA. "There is a tradition of feeding ants and birds in our country and thus protection of flora and fauna is inherent in our culture."

Harsh Vardhan said his ministry was preparing a data bank of doables - which everyone, from children to senior citizens, can take up on their own.

He added that the data bank will be made public to enhance awareness and to educate people on environment-related issues and create a sensitive society. 

"The plantation drive is a token programme. In the days to come, we are drawing up several programmes that will make our environment pollution free," the minister said.
 

TAGS

Global warmingClimate changeHarsh VardhanEnvironment MinisterIgnoring ancestral adviceancestorsDNAEnvironment protection

