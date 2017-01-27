close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Hangul population has lessened in Kashmir: JK govt

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 18:18
Hangul population has lessened in Kashmir: JK govt
Representational image

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday claimed that the existing Hangul population the valley has severely gone down.

The population of world famous Hangul deer in Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, has declined to 186 in 2015 from 234 in 2009.

In a written reply to a question of CPI(M) MLA MY Tarigami in Assembly here today, Minister for Forests Lal Singh said, the Hangul population estimation exercise was conducted in Dachigam National Park and adjoining habitats (in Kashmir valley), and recorded their population as 186 in 2015 as compared to 234 in 2009.

He also said in the 2011 census, the Hangul population was estimated at 218.

The government has formulated a Hangul conservation action plan as the deer has been accorded highest priority in terms of its conservation and protection as it is a state animal of J&K, he added.

The Dachigam National Park, which was earlier divided administratively between two wildlife divisions, has now been made a single administrative unit under the wildlife division (central) to ensure better management in the last known habitat of Hangul, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Friday, January 27, 2017 - 18:18

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.