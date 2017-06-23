close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Heat can make you moody and anti-social, suggests study

A new study suggests that hot temperature is more likely to make people anti-social and moody.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 18:54
Heat can make you moody and anti-social, suggests study
Representational image

New Delhi: A new study suggests that hot temperature is more likely to make people anti-social and moody.

"Ambient temperature affects individual states that shape emotional and behavioural reactions, so people help less in an uncomfortable environment," said Liuba Belkin, associate professor at Lehigh University in the US.

Researchers conducted a three part study. They collected data from a large retail chain for part one of the study and analysed the differences in individual behaviour under hot versus normal temperature conditions.

They found that clerks working in an uncomfortably hot environment were 50 per cent less likely to engage in pro social behaviours, including: volunteering to help customers, listening actively, and making suggestions.

For part two, a randomised online experiment was conducted.

The team asked paid online panel to just recall or imagine situations where they were uncomfortably hot and then, after measuring their feelings and perceptions and a number of survey questions, asked them to help with another survey for free.

Participants were not even experiencing heat at the moment - and researchers still found that, compared to the control group, they were more fatigued, which reduced their positive affect and, ultimately, pro-social behaviour, researchers said.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Hot temperatureHeatenvironment newsmoodyAnti-social

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

China has far greater influence over US than India because of open, liberal markets: Official media
India

China has far greater influence over US than India because...

Punjab Assembly amends Excise Act, allows hotels on highways to serve liquor
Punjab

Punjab Assembly amends Excise Act, allows hotels on highway...

Chhattisgarh

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Chhattisgarh

India

Five transgenders clear NEET

Delhi

Complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, others referred...

15 killed, at least 70 injured as twin explosions hit Pakistan&#039;s Parachinar, suicide bombing expected
Asia

15 killed, at least 70 injured as twin explosions hit Pakis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video