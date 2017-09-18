close
Hide and seek: Venomous snake pulled out of toilet – Watch video

A snake-catcher in Queensland, Australia was turned to for help after a family encountered a venomous brown tree snake in their toilet.

﻿
Monday, September 18, 2017 - 16:52
Hide and seek: Venomous snake pulled out of toilet – Watch video
(Representational image)

New Delhi: Of all things one might come across in the bathroom, a snake would be the last thing you would expect to find – that too when you're trying to attend nature's call.

But deep, dark wet places are where these reptiles are mostly found and the pipes are one of those places, it seems.

A snake-catcher in Queensland, Australia was turned to for help after a family encountered a venomous brown tree snake in their toilet.

The snake-catcher's attempt and eventual success in pulling the serpent out from the rim of the toilet and capturing it was caught on camera.

The reptile, however, put up a good fight and refused to come out of hiding even after the snake-catcher tried to flush it out numerous times.

Three minutes of tugging and flushing later, the snake was finally captured.

Check out the video for yourself!

(Video courtesy: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher/Facebook)

TAGS

SnakeBrown tree snakeSnake in toiletSnake-catcherenvironment news

