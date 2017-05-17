close
Hungry alligator feasts on big fish at Florida golf course

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 17:14
Hungry alligator feasts on big fish at Florida golf course
Image credit: dmack32_/Instagram

New Delhi: A not-so-pleasant video that shows a giant alligator feasting on a big fish on a golf course in Florida has been doing the rounds on the web.

The video is believed to have been captured by golfers at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens when the massive creature took hold of the fish in between his jaws.

Instagram user David Mack posted the video online which has gone viral since then. Check out the footage below!

 

Dad was not impressed with my National Geographic skills

A post shared by DMack (@dmack32_) on

"Get your picture and get out of here, David," a man, apparently Mack's father, can be heard saying in the video.

 

 

AlligatorGatorGiant alligatorFlorida golf courseFishSandhill Crane Golf ClubPalm Beach Gardens

