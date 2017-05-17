Hungry alligator feasts on big fish at Florida golf course
The video is believed to have been captured by golfers at the Sandhill Crane Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens when the massive creature took hold of the fish in between his jaws.
Image credit: dmack32_/Instagram
New Delhi: A not-so-pleasant video that shows a giant alligator feasting on a big fish on a golf course in Florida has been doing the rounds on the web.
Instagram user David Mack posted the video online which has gone viral since then. Check out the footage below!
"Get your picture and get out of here, David," a man, apparently Mack's father, can be heard saying in the video.