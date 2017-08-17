Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish, stuns fishing groups
The thrilling encounter was caught on camera shows a shark snatching away catches of the two groups in Cape Cod Bay. Coincidentally, they both happened the same day.
Representational image
New Delhi: Two fishing groups recently witnessed a mesmerising scene of a hungry shark jumping out of water to catch a fish.
The fishing groups were out at Cape Cod Bay near Massachusetts, US and managed to catch the thrilling encounter on camera.
The video which was posted on Youtube shows the shark coming out of water on two ocassions only to catch its victim.
Watch the video: