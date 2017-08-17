close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish, stuns fishing groups

The thrilling encounter was caught on camera shows a shark snatching away catches of the two groups in Cape Cod Bay. Coincidentally, they both happened the same day.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 19:26
Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish, stuns fishing groups
Representational image

New Delhi: Two fishing groups recently witnessed a mesmerising scene of a hungry shark jumping out of water to catch a fish.

The fishing groups were out at Cape Cod Bay near Massachusetts, US and managed to catch the thrilling encounter on camera.

The video which was posted on Youtube shows the shark coming out of water on two ocassions only to catch its victim.

Watch the video:

TAGS

SharkHungry sharkFishCape Cod Bay

From Zee News

India

BJP tops ADR list, received Rs 705 crore donations in last...

Pakistan&#039;s top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Sharif, sons
WorldAsia

Pakistan's top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Shar...

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of life
Space

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of li...

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir &#039;terror&#039; group
WorldAsia

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir 'terror...

Tamil NaduEducation

SC puts on hold counselling for medical courses in Tamil Na...

Russia warns of risk of &#039;point of no return&#039; on North Korea, urges restraint
World

Russia warns of risk of 'point of no return' on N...

India

Africans held with cocaine worth Rs 40 crore in Delhi

Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wins heart, goes viral
India

Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wi...

India

India-origin kid is overnight hero on British TV

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video