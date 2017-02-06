Hyderabad: Leopard 'Preeti' undergoes surgery to remove 200 gram mammary tumour

New Delhi: As in humans, cancer can be treated in animals. And this has been proved by a team of doctors who recently removed a 200 gram tumour from a panther's mammary.

As per reports, the 14-year-old female leopard named Preeti, who lives at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, developed a mammary tumour two months ago.

The rare surgery, lasted for over two hours, was performed under the supervision of veterinary assistant director, Dr MA Hakeem, and animal welfare department assistant director Dr G Shambu Lingam.

Following the surgery, Preeti is said to be doing well and recovering even as doctors continue to monitor hers condition.