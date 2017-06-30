close
India needs to improve water management regimes, says expert

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 08:51
India needs to improve water management regimes, says expert
(Image for representational purposes only)

Singapore: India needs to improve its water management regimes across the country to attract foreign investments and technologies, an industry expert has said.

Currently, water management in India is multi-layered from Ministry of Water Resources and Ministry of Environment and Climate Change of the Central Government to state governments and municipalities.

"But water management should come under one body, such as municipality," observed Satyajit Singh, Professor in Political Science at the University of Delhi.

India has a big potential for developing water in various sectors, including sewerage treatment plants to irrigation for the agricultural sector and the increase of water use in industries, Singh said at the 3rd International Conference on Public Policy (ICPP) being held here from 28-30 June.

In fact, the Ministry of Water resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Government of India, on its official website, highlights that the country is "endowed with a rich and vast diversity of natural resources, water being one of them."

Singh also sees investment options in water sector development through public-private partnership.

According to Singh, Singapore, with its world class water management industry, would be able to help India in developing water industry for a balanced use among industries, the agricultural sector, and consumers.

The current water usage in India is not equal with some agricultural crops consuming higher rate of water, he added. This needs to be corrected, said Singh, whose works include in rural and environment development.

Over 1,200 scholars and leaders of international organisations from around the world are here to analyse critical issues in public policy at the conference.

The three-day conference is jointly organised by the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy (LKYSPP) and the International Public Policy Association (IPPA). 

