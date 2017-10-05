close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Indonesian villagers eat 'defeated' giant python

Security guard Robert Nababan encountered the snake on a palm oil plantation road in Sumatra's Batang Gansal district.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 12:16
Indonesian villagers eat &#039;defeated&#039; giant python
(Representational image)

Jakarta: A giant python in an Indonesian village met an unfortunate end when it was eaten after it was defeated by a local man, the media reported on Thursday.

Security guard Robert Nababan encountered the snake on a palm oil plantation road in Sumatra's Batang Gansal district, reports the BBC.

Nababan tried to catch the python, which according to local media reports was 7.8 metres long.

It attacked him. Nababan and the reptile fought until he killed it with the help of some villagers.

The guard survived with serious injuries.

The python's body was then strung up for display at the village, before it was chopped up, fried and eaten.

A police official told the BBC that Nababan's hand was badly injured and that doctors "might have to cut it off".

"I have heard from friends that they are really tasty. I mean it's a 7 metre snake... That's a lot of meat!"

TAGS

SnakePythonGiant pythonSnake eatingRobert NababanBatang Gansal districtenvironment news

From Zee News

Ex-mortuary employee who conducted over 40,000 autopsies awarded in Thane
Maharashtra

Ex-mortuary employee who conducted over 40,000 autopsies aw...

Reason behind mysterious dips in brightness of &#039;alien megastructure&#039; star discovered
Space

Reason behind mysterious dips in brightness of 'alien...

2002 Gujarat riots case: Zakia Jafri&#039;s petition rejected, upholds SIT&#039;s clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India

2002 Gujarat riots case: Zakia Jafri's petition reject...

As Syria`s Raqa battle nears end, road to rescue lengthens
World

As Syria`s Raqa battle nears end, road to rescue lengthens

Radhe Maa given VIP treatment at a Delhi police station, probe begins
Delhi

Radhe Maa given VIP treatment at a Delhi police station, pr...

Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, area cordoned off
Haryana

Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki plant in Manesar, area cordone...

Facebook, Twitter to testify before US Congress, Google mum
Internet & Social Media

Facebook, Twitter to testify before US Congress, Google mum

October 5, 2017: News at a glance
India

October 5, 2017: News at a glance

Akhilesh re-elected as Samajwadi Party chief for five years
India

Akhilesh re-elected as Samajwadi Party chief for five years

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video