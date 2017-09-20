ISRO-NASA team confirms presence of 'lethal pollutants' over Asia

New Delhi: A study jointly conducted by experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) of the US have confirmed the presence aerosol layer over the Asia region.

Satellite images captured by the team have confirmed the presence of aerosol and nitrate covering the Asia region.

As per ISRO, measurements by the team has confirmed the presence of aerosol layer seen in satellite measurements over the Asian region and it also shows a sharp increase of aerosol concentration near 16.5-18.5 km (from Earth's surface), reports Times of India.

''This layer contains particles of size less than 0.25 micron and are 90 per cent volatile. It appears the aerosol is formed from precursor pollutant gases which are transported via convection from the ground," ISRO has said.

Aerosol is produced from a variety of man-made and natural processes such as vehicle exhaust, waste-burning, wind blown dust, volcanic eruptions.

The new finding has also confirmed the presence of nitrate, which as per experts is concerning as the rise in the presence of pollutants can eventually become lethal.

However, detailed analysis yet to be carried out with all the data collected during the campaign. Aerosols, Radiation and Trace Gases Group (ARTG) of National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, Isro, and a team from Nasa have been studying air quality around India as part of this campaign.

Another additional campaign during the winter months is planned which will be helpful in obtaining background conditions.