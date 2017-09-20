close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ISRO-NASA team confirms presence of 'lethal pollutants' over Asia

Satellite images captured by the team have confirmed the presence of aerosol and nitrate covering the Asia region.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 20:46
ISRO-NASA team confirms presence of &#039;lethal pollutants&#039; over Asia
Representational image

New Delhi: A study jointly conducted by experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) of the US have confirmed the presence aerosol layer over the Asia region.

Satellite images captured by the team have confirmed the presence of aerosol and nitrate covering the Asia region.

As per ISRO, measurements by the team has confirmed the presence of aerosol layer seen in satellite measurements over the Asian region and it also shows a sharp increase of aerosol concentration near 16.5-18.5 km (from Earth's surface), reports Times of India.

''This layer contains particles of size less than 0.25 micron and are 90 per cent volatile. It appears the aerosol is formed from precursor pollutant gases which are transported via convection from the ground," ISRO has said.

Aerosol is produced from a variety of man-made and natural processes such as vehicle exhaust, waste-burning, wind blown dust, volcanic eruptions.

The new finding has also confirmed the presence of nitrate, which as per experts is concerning as the rise in the presence of pollutants can eventually become lethal.

However, detailed analysis yet to be carried out with all the data collected during the campaign. Aerosols, Radiation and Trace Gases Group (ARTG) of National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, Isro, and a team from Nasa have been studying air quality around India as part of this campaign.

Another additional campaign during the winter months is planned which will be helpful in obtaining background conditions.

TAGS

AerosolNitrateISRONASAPresence of aerosol over AsiaSpace new

From Zee News

Kenya Supreme Court criticises election board in verdict on polls
AfricaWorld

Kenya Supreme Court criticises election board in verdict on...

World

Beijing hits back at Donald Trump over South China Sea rem...

Spanish police seize millions of Catalan referendum ballots
EuropeWorld

Spanish police seize millions of Catalan referendum ballots

Lawyer thrashes, kicks man over fee dispute in Uttar Pradesh — Watch
Uttar Pradesh

Lawyer thrashes, kicks man over fee dispute in Uttar Prades...

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Police apprehends Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Anantnag
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: Police apprehends Hizbul Mujahideen te...

Soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Keran sector; Army pays tribute
Jammu and Kashmir

Soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in Keran sector; A...

Teenager held for sexual assault of cousin in Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Teenager held for sexual assault of cousin in Coimbatore

WorldAsia

Leader of Indonesia attack plot gets 11 years in prison

Odisha

Chit fund scam: CBI interrogates BJD MLA Pravat Biswal

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video