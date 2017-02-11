Kiwi rescuers come to the aid of stranded whales
New Delhi: Rescuers in New Zealand have extended a helping hand and prevent about 200 whales from stranding themselves in a remote bay, where 300 of the animals died this week.
The incident, in the shallow muddy waters of Golden Bay, at the northwest tip of South Island, was New Zealand`s largest known whale stranding since 1985, when 450 of the animals were stranded in Auckland, and the third largest on record.
A group of about 100 volunteers, supported by three boats, successfully turned the whales away from shore by blocking their path, conservation officials said in a statement.
By mid-afternoon, the whales had moved offshore and were being monitored by boat as the tide dropped.
"Emotionally, it`s quite stressful, because you can hear the whales calling, which is really quite strong," one volunteer told broadcaster TVNZ.
Although about 100 whales stranded overnight were floated just after dawn, a fifth of that number beached themselves again in the afternoon.
"These whales are not in good condition and will be euthanised to relieve their suffering," the department of conservation said in its statement.
Since a conservation worker spotted the whales washed ashore on Thursday evening, rescuers have spent two days pouring water over the beached whales to try and keep them cool, while waiting to catch high tides to carry them out to sea again.
School children have sung to soothe the distressed animals.
(With Reuters inputs)
