Labrador interrupts news broadcast for 15-seconds of fame; video goes viral! - Watch

The 56-second video clip of the adorable canine interrupting the broadcast was uploaded by the channel on YouTube and has received more than 3 million views.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 18:53
Labrador interrupts news broadcast for 15-seconds of fame; video goes viral! - Watch
Image courtesy: МТРК Мир/YouTube

New Delhi: Dogs are friendly, loving, loyal and all kinds of adorable, but who knew that they also love being in the spotlight! Don't believe us?

Well, a video clip of a Russian news broadcast has gone viral after the news anchor was interrupted by a jumpy black labrador mid-way through her report.

According to NDTV, the anchor was in the process of presenting a report about a demolition in Moscow when a loud bark from under the desk startled her.

Shocked, the anchor turned around only to find a visibly excited labrador trying to catch her attention. The anchor tried to continue with her report, but her efforts were all in vain, since the dog popped out and jumped on the desk for some air time, may be?

The anchor evidently couldn't help herself and cooperated by giving the excited dog a little pat on the head, before going on to say that this was why she was a cat person.

Check out the endearing video below:

(Video courtesy: МТРК Мир)

TAGS

Viral videoDog interrupts news broadcastdogsdog behaviourLabradorsBlack labradors

