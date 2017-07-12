close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Lakes and rivers have ice, too – Stunning image from NASA’s Terra satellite (See pic)

The image was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) onboard NASA’s Terra satellite on On May 29, 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 11:19
Lakes and rivers have ice, too – Stunning image from NASA’s Terra satellite (See pic)

New Delhi: NASA has released a stunning image of ice covering the Amundsen Gulf, Great Bear Lake, and numerous small lakes in the northern reaches of Canada’s Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

The image was captured by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) onboard NASA’s Terra satellite on On May 29, 2017.

Juno's flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot success – NASA probe dives deep into gas giant's iconic storm
MUST READ
Juno's flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot success – NASA probe dives deep into gas giant's iconic storm

Sea ice generally forms in the Gulf of Amundsen in December or January and breaks up in June or July. Lake and river ice in this area follow roughly the same pattern, though shallow lakes freeze up earlier in the fall and melt earlier in the spring than larger, deeper lakes, says NASA.

Icy lakes and rivers make a significant footprint on the Arctic landscape, while also affecting the people who live there.

Since lakes and rivers have the highest evaporation rate of any surface in high latitudes, understanding and monitoring seasonal ice cover is critical to accurately forecasting the weather and understanding regional climate processes.

TAGS

seasLakesNASA’s Terra satelliteModerate Resolution Imaging SpectroradiometerArctic landscapeAmundsen GulfGreat Bear Lake

From Zee News

WorldAsia

Turkish police kill five in raid on Islamic State cell: Med...

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe promises to help victims of floods; death toll up to 25
WorldAsia

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe promises to help victims of floods;...

DHE Odisha +3 admission second list released; check dheodisha.gov.in
OdishaEducation

DHE Odisha +3 admission second list released; check dheodis...

Arctic winter warming events becoming more frequent
Environment

Arctic winter warming events becoming more frequent

Amarnath terror attack: Massive manhunt launched to track down LeT commander Abu Ismail
Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath terror attack: Massive manhunt launched to track d...

Kim Jong-Un&#039;s wife resurfaces after eight months in hiding, spotted celebrating North Korea&#039;s latest missile test
WorldAsia

Kim Jong-Un's wife resurfaces after eight months in hi...

Facebook to expand Messenger ads worldwide
Internet & Social Media

Facebook to expand Messenger ads worldwide

Noida: Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 attacked by villagers after maid allegedly beaten for theft
Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Mahagun Moderne Society in Sector 78 attacked by vil...

WorldAsia

China detains 35 Japanese nationals for alleged fraud: Japa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video