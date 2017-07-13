close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Major US cities to face chronic flooding in next few decades, warn scientists

It is also believed that more than 60 percent of coastal communities in the country might lose thier homes by the year 2100.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 13:11
Major US cities to face chronic flooding in next few decades, warn scientists
Representational image

New Delhi: US cities like New York, Miami and Boston may face flooding in the next few decades due to climate change that hasx led to tremendous rise in sea levels, scientists have warned.

It is also believed that more than 60 percent of coastal communities in the country might lose thier homes by the year 2100.

Scientists made list of of US cities that may not make it through the next 20, 50 or 80 years due to sea level rise.

If the sea level predictions are accurate, places like New York, Boston, San Francisco and Miami face a grim future, according to researchers from the Union of Concerned Scientists - a nonprofit science advocacy organisation in the US.

They released a report listing the cities that will be inundated with water, that is, they will be flooded at least 26 times per year - equivalent of a flood every other week.

"Between 165 and 180 chronically inundated communities in just the next 15 to 20 years; between 270 and 360 in roughly 40 years, depending on the pace of sea level rise; and 490 by end of century with a moderate sea level rise scenario," said Erika Spanger-Seigfried, senior climate analyst for UCS.

"With a higher sea level rise scenario, that number rises to about 670; that's about half of all of the oceanfront communities in the lower 48," Spanger-Seigfried told 'CNN'.

The cities expected to be inundated by 2035 include places along the Jersey Shore and in parts of North Carolina, south Louisiana and neighboring areas that have been known as vulnerable for years.

By 2060, the list grows to hundreds of coastal communities, large and small - cities like Galveston, Texas; Sanibel Island, Florida; Hilton Head, South Carolina; Ocean City, Maryland; and many cities along the Jersey Shore.

By the end of the century, more than 50 cities with populations of more than 100,000 could be affected - comprising of 60 per cent of coastal communities.

Cities like Boston, Fort Lauderdale, and four of the five boroughs of New York will be considered inundated.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

FloodsfloodingFloods in USus citiesClimate changeRise in sea levels

From Zee News

Technology

Knowlarity launches AI-powered cloud telephony platform

Sasikala VIP treatment row: CM Siddaramaiah orders high-level inquiry, assures strict action
India

Sasikala VIP treatment row: CM Siddaramaiah orders high-lev...

Delhi

1984 riots: Second judge of Delhi HC recuses from hearing S...

Bomb scare at Mumbai&#039;s Church Gate Station
Maharashtra

Bomb scare at Mumbai's Church Gate Station

World

Eleven Indians charred to death as fire breaks out in Saudi...

Science

5,000-year-old 'house of the dead' discovered in...

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2017 to be declared today; check kseeb.kar.nic.in
KarnatakaEducation

Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2017 to be declared tod...

Floods in India&#039;s northeast kill 40, displace 1.5 million; threaten rare one-horned rhinos
North East

Floods in India's northeast kill 40, displace 1.5 mill...

Ranchi: CBI arrests IT commissioner Tapas Kumar Dutta in corruption case
India

Ranchi: CBI arrests IT commissioner Tapas Kumar Dutta in co...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video