Malnourished whale found beached in Norway had consumed 30 plastic bags; euthanized

New Delhi: Plastic waste has been polluting oceans and other water bodies, putting the lives of marine animals in danger.

Latest reports tell the story of a whale beached just off the coast of Norway, who had to be euthanized. The whale seemed to be malourished and because it had consumed so much waste, wardens felt its survival was unlikely.

The whale was found with 30 plastic bags inside its stomach. The incident was reported by the Telegraph, and also raises serious concerns about the livelihood of marine animals owing to the amount of plastic waste oceans around the world are subjected to.

Horrible: this whale in Norway had 30 plastic bags in its stomach.

In a December 2016 study, the World Economic Forum reported an estimated 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris floating in the ocean. Out of the 5.25 trillion pieces, 269,000 float on the surface of the ocean, while four billion plastic microfibres have found their way down to the ocean floor.

Meanwhile, environmental organisations are predicting that this number could work its way upward in the next decade if significant action is delayed.

According to the IB Times, the Cuvier's beaked whale was first sighted on the island of Sotra in Norway. Scientists noticed that it lacked blubber, indicating it was going hungry.

Cuvier's beaked whales can grow to 22ft (6.7m) long and normally eat squid and deep sea fish. They are usually found in waters with cool temperatures, such as the North Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

They are protected under UK and EU law, according to Schedule 5 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, the Nature Conservation Act 2004 and the 1992 EU Habitats and Species Directive.

"The whale's stomach was full of plastic bags and packaging with labels in Danish and English," said Dr Terje Lislevand, a zoologist who was on the scene when the whale died, IB Times reported.

Dr Lislevand said he was saddened to learn that the high levels of plastic were likely causing the whale a great deal of pain, resulting in its later death.

"The findings are not surprising, but clearly it is sad to discover such large quantities."