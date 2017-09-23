close
Mammoth sea turtle washes up on Spain beach, crane called to lift the creature - Watch

Looking at its monstrous size and weight of 200 kilos reportedly, officials present at the spot had to call a crane to move the huge creature away from the beach.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 13:30
Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube

New Delhi: A sea turtle, almost 7-feet-long, washed up at a beach in Spain and what shocked people was the way it was moved away.

The reptile, identified as a leatherback sea turtle, was reportedly in its advanced stage of decomposition.

It has been sent to the veterinarian department of Autonomous University of Barcelona for autopsy.

The size of the ginormous turtle has made it a hit on social media with several videos floating around.

Leatherback sea turtles are the largest of all turtles. They can grow upto 7 feet in length and weigh upto 900 kilos.

Watch video:

