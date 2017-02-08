Man-animal conflicts claimed over 400 lives this year: Government

New Delhi: The country witnesses a number of deaths every year that occur due to a conflict between man and animal.

This year, the toll has already reached 430, as reported by the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, wherein 419 people were killed by elephants and the remaining 11 became victimized by tigers.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia is extended by the Centre to the kin of the victims and the state governments are free to grant additional compensation.

Rijiju was responding to the question on the issue of man-animal conflict as Environment Minister Anil Dave was not present in the House.

In a bid to maintain balance, it is necessary to ensure that neither humans, nor animals are killed and such conflict is avoided.

Rijiju said construction of physical barriers such as barbed wire fence, solar power electrict fence, bio fencing using cactus are part of measure which states take to prevent entry of animals in crp fields.

As per the written response, in 2016-17, 11 people have died due to attacks by tigers, including four in Uttar Pradesh.

Elephants have killed 419 in the same period with the maximum deaths of 108 being reported from West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)