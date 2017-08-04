Man teases ferocious bear with food, gets dragged into enclosure and mauled – Watch video

New Delhi: People are equipped with enough sense to know that animals are sensitive and friendly to those who reciprocate the same emotions and to stay within the limits with those animals who are known to harbour violent tendencies.

However, there are those few who still cross the line, enough to provoke the animals into showcasing a side of themselves that people don't want to see.

A 36-year-old man, Naiphum Promratee, in Thailand learnt his lesson the hard way, after he angered a bear by teasing him at a temple in Phetchabun province with a bowl of rice using a rope to get it in the animal's enclosure.

The bear understandably didn't like being teased and without warning stood up on its hind legs and pulled the man into his enclosure.

The video of the incident was recorded and posted online and has been going viral ever since, which shows the man being mauled and bitten by the giant animal.

While the bear was mauling the man, his friends tried to poke the animal with a stick and throw cold water at it to distract it and give the man a window to escape. But the beast was undeterred and kept biting him.

When all else failed, one individual ran into the enclosure and beat the bear in its cage while two other men dragged Naiphum to safety.

Miraculously, Promratee survived the incident.

Watch the video below:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

