Meet 'Skywalker' - The newly discovered gibbon species in China!
New Delhi: Scientists have discovered new gibbon species in China. They say that this species discovered in south-west China's rainforests is absolutely different.
As per a report published in Guardian, it is named the Skywalker hoolock gibbon by its discoverers.
The name is also a nod to the fact that the Chinese characters of its scientific name, Hoolock tianxing, mean “Heaven’s movement”.
An expert was quoted saying that “In this area, so many species have declined or gone extinct because of habitat loss, hunting and general human overpopulation.
“So it’s an absolute privilege to see something as special and as rare as a gibbon in a canopy in a Chinese rainforest, and especially when it turns out that the gibbons are actually a new species previously unrecognised by science.”
Gibbons are renowned for their loud song, which they use to mark territory, and this also sounded unusual.
