Monkey passes out after overdosing on coffee; veterinary treatment administered

New Delhi: Veterinarians had to rush on an emergency call after they got wind of a six-month-old monkey who had passed out after overdosing on coffee.

According to reports, the mischievious monkey jumped on to a tourist's motorbike in Bangkok's Bang Khun Thien district, stole the coffee, drank it and then passed out.

The primate was given first-aid and a solution of carbon and saline helping it to recover at around 3:00 am the next day.

As per the Metro UK, The ‘Khon Rak Ling Hua Jai Kraeng’ online community page reported the incident, saying that the male monkey had probably tried to imitate the human who had been sipping from the drink a short while before.

Once it was confirmed that the monkey had made a full recovery and was suffering no ill-effects or after-effects, he was released back into the care of its troop.

A warden has been asked to keep an eye on it, and they also advise members of the public to be more careful in leaving food and drinks around in areas frequented by long-tailed macaques. Local animal wardens say the macaques should only be given fruit and vegetables, at designated areas, the Metro UK reported.