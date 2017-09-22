close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Multinationals aggravating ocean pollution: Greenpeace NGO

The environmental non-profit, along with the Break Free From Plastic Campaign, carried out a study about ocean pollution that included an audit of plastic waste spanning 30 hectares in Manila Bay.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 20:41
Multinationals aggravating ocean pollution: Greenpeace NGO

Manila: Greenpeace on Friday accused multinational majors like Nestle and Unilever of aggravating plastic pollution in the sea and listed the Philippines as the third worst polluter of the world's oceans.

The environmental non-profit, along with the Break Free From Plastic Campaign, carried out a study about ocean pollution that included an audit of plastic waste spanning 30 hectares in Manila Bay, Efe news reported.

"These corporations are the missing piece in the global fight against plastic pollution. Citizens are burdened with the social and environmental impacts of plastic waste, rather than those that are responsible," Abigail Aguilar, a campaigner for Greenpeace Philippines said in a statement.

Philippines, which generates 1.88 million metric tonnes of mismanaged plastic waste annually, is the third biggest polluter of oceans after China and Indonesia, according to the Greenpeace study.

The study said Nestle, Unilever, Indonesian company PT Torabika Mayora and the US entity Procter & Gamble were major contributors to ocean pollution in the Philippines.

It added multinationals market their products in small plastic sachets in developing countries, where people prefer buying in smaller quantities owing to their limited income.

Aguilar also called on the corporations to innovate and redesign their packaging instead of using plastic sachets or use reusable packets, with long term environmental and economic benefits.

The United Nations Environment Programme had warned earlier this year that by 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans unless the use of single-use plastic objects, like bags and bottles, were curbed.

TAGS

Pollutionocean pollutionmultinationalsGreenpeace ngoenvironment news

From Zee News

World

Syrian activist, daughter murdered in Istanbul home: Turkis...

Protesters ejected, beaten at Turkish President&#039;s US speech
World

Protesters ejected, beaten at Turkish President's US s...

Post-Tripura killing, journalists seek safety mechanism
TripuraIndia

Post-Tripura killing, journalists seek safety mechanism

CBI court to hear scribe killing case involving Dera chief on Oct 27
HaryanaPunjab

CBI court to hear scribe killing case involving Dera chief...

North EastMizoram

After 30 years, 2nd woman in Mizoram council of ministers

EC to hear dispute over AIADMK &#039;two leaves&#039; poll symbol on Oct 6
Tamil Nadu

EC to hear dispute over AIADMK 'two leaves' poll...

Sushma meets US Secretary of State, raises H1-B issue
India

Sushma meets US Secretary of State, raises H1-B issue

At least 25 dead after Hurricane Maria hits Caribbean
AmericasWorld

At least 25 dead after Hurricane Maria hits Caribbean

Pakistan&#039;s anti-graft body freezes bank accounts of Nawaz Sharif, family
Asia

Pakistan's anti-graft body freezes bank accounts of Na...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video