Mysterious deep-sea creatures, you never knew existed — Watch the video!

New Delhi: There are many mysterious sea creatures in the world that we never knew existed and scientists are keen to discover such new species.

Recently, a mysterious sea creature with no eyes and mouth washed up at Leo Carrillo Beach in Malibu, California to take the Internet by storm.

Earlier this year a fisherman - named Asrul Tuanakota - found a mysterious rotting carcass which was washed up on an Indonesian beach leaving people baffled.

More sea animals that seem quite strange have been discovered. And some even claimed that some of those have been on the Earth way before us. But, we come to know about such mysterious creatures only when they die and wash up on the shore.

Here are 13 unexplained and mysterious deep-sea creatures caught on camera. Watch the video:

Video Credit: List Of The Best/YouTube