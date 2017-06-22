close
NGT imposes ban on dumping of waste on Ravi flood plains in HP

A circuit bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the waste being dumped on the flood plains is a matter of serious concern as it pollutes the river.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 18:02
NGT imposes ban on dumping of waste on Ravi flood plains in HP

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a complete ban on dumping and burning of all kinds of waste including plastic on the flood plains of river Ravi in Himachal Pradesh.

A circuit bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said the waste being dumped on the flood plains is a matter of serious concern as it pollutes the river.

"From the photographs placed on record, it is demonstrated that not only municipal solid waste is being dumped anywhere and everywhere, but even on the river bed...

"Therefore, we direct that no person or government agency will dump any waste on the flood plain of river Ravi and would not burn any waste including plastic waste in open till the next date of hearing," the bench, also comprising Justice Dalip Singh, said.

The green panel noted that municipal solid waste was being burnt openly near the river bed which is causing air and water pollution.

It also issued notice to the Himachal Pradesh government and sought its reply within two weeks.

The matter is listed for next hearing on August 10.

The order came on a plea filed by Himachal Pradesh resident Dharampal Malhotra seeking action against indiscriminate dumping of waste near the Ravi river.

The plea had alleged that the state government and the civic agencies have turned a blind eye towards the reckless disposal of the municipal solid waste in the area.

