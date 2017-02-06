close
NGT issues notice to Centre, others on plea seeking compensation to people affected by Chennai oil spill

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:06
New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday issued notice to Centre, others on plea seeking compensation to people affected by recent oil spill off coast of Tamil Nadu and seizure of vessels.

The development came after a petition, which has also sought constitution of an expert committee to oversee and monitor the entire clean up process and assess the damage caused to the environment.

The petition has made the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), the Ministry of Shipping, the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the TN State Pollution Control Board as parties.

It has also made parties the owners of the offending ships, including Gurgaon-based Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

The Green tribunal set February 7 as the next date of hearing.

On January 28, 2017, two merchant vessels - MV Maple Galaxy, owned by Tokio Marine Holding Inc. and under charter party contract with Indian Oil Corporation, collided with vessel MT Dawn Kanchipuram, operated by unknown persons near the Port of Kamarajar in Ennore, Tamil Nadu, putting the life of marine species at high risk.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 13:46

