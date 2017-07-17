close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NGT notice to Centre on air pollution caused by ships

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Shibani Ghosh seeking directions to monitor the pollution caused by ships and vessels entering the Indian maritime coastal waters and submit a report to the NGT.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 20:19
NGT notice to Centre on air pollution caused by ships
(Representational image)

New Delhi: A plea alleging rising air pollution by diesel-run ships in the Indian territorial waters today prompted the National Green Tribunal to seek replies from the Centre and others.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notices to the ministries of Environment and Shipping, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Directorate General of Shipping seeking their replies before August 17, the next date of hearing.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by lawyer Shibani Ghosh seeking directions to monitor the pollution caused by ships and vessels entering the Indian maritime coastal waters and submit a report to the NGT.

The plea claimed that the ships were responsible for emitting a "significant amount of air pollutants into the atmosphere" by burning fuel while sailing or waiting in the the docks.

"A survey was carried out to establish average fuel consumption. Fishing vessels consume about 20 litres of diesel per day and other vessels consume about 60-70 litres per day," it said.

The air pollution caused by ships has severe impact on the ambient air quality of the coastal areas as they emit pollutants like particulate matter, sulphur oxides or nitrogen oxides which contribute to global air pollution as well, the petition said.

Referring to a CPCB study, it said that pollutants were also emitted when the "ships are waiting in the bay for docking space."

The lawyer contended that shipping emission was "rapidly rising" as trade through water-borne transport increased around the globe.

"According to the annual report 2016-2017 of the Ministry of Shipping , approximately 95 percent of the India's trade by volume and 68 percent buy value is moved through maritime transport," the petition said.

"Direct the respondents to place on record the various actions and steps initiated by them to regulate and control air pollution caused by ships," the plea said.

TAGS

National Green TribunalNGTAir pollutionDiesel-run shipsPollution caused by shipsJustice Swatanter KumarCentral Pollution Control BoardCPCB

From Zee News

Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20 years of age
Environment

Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20...

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejects proposal on refugee...

Haryana

Women students protest in Gurugram over promotion policy

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces &#039;panic button&#039; feature in Android
Technology

Tackling Malware attacks: Google introduces 'panic but...

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Bride walks out of marriage after groom dema...

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:Trai
Technology

New call drop norms in a week, spectrum sale paper in Aug:T...

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to brief par panel on China standoff
India

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar to brief par panel on China...

WorldAsia

Qatar accuses UAE of hack that sparked Gulf crisis

Technology

Religare Securities says it suffers cyber attack

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video