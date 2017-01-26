NGT questions stakeholders on cleaning of Ganga; decides to hear PIL from February 6

New Delhi: Maintaing the cleanliness of India's sacred river Ganga has been one of the top priorities of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On Wednesday, the NGT questioned various stakeholders over the possibility of intercepting all the drains which discharge grossly polluting sewage in the river Ganga, and if not, what other solutions can be applied.

The NGT decided to hear a PIL filed in 1985 on cleaning of river Ganga, which was transferred from the Supreme Court, on a day -to-day basis from February 6.

A bench headed by NGT Chief Justice Swatanter Kumar directed senior officials concerned to be present before it on the next date of hearing.

"We are informed that the Supreme Court of India has transferred the matter concerning discharge of domestic sewage and other sources of pollution in Ganga to NGT. The tribunal will commence hearing on this aspect on day-to-day basis from February 6," the bench said.

A total of 86 drains pollute the river by discharging effluents into it and its tributaries between Uttarakhand's Haridwar and Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

According to a report published last year by Central Pollution Control Board, over 800 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage coming from over 1,000 Seriously Polluting Industries (SPI) is poured into Ganga between Haridwar and Kanpur.

Out of 86, about 30 storm drains flow directly into the river.

The apex court had yesterday transferred the PIL, filed by advocate M C Mehta, to NGT which has been hearing the matter with regard to issues relating to municipal solid waste and industrial waste since 2014.

The top court has asked the green panel to submit an interim report to it every six months to give an idea as to the progress made and difficulties, if any.

The apex court had on October 29, 2014, referred the issue relating to enforcement of the provisions of statutes touching environment and its preservation arising out of discharge of industrial effluents into river Ganga to NGT, citing time constraints.

The Tribunal several times lamented the the stakeholders for the lack of information and planning. In October, 2016 NGT was told by the stakeholder that they don't even know as of how many drains are polluting the river.

There are over 35 distilleries, 442 tanneries, 63 textile mills, 67 pulp and paper plants, and 28 chemical industries along the river stretch between Haridwar to Kanpur.

(With Agency inputs)