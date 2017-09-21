close
Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tigers in Bengaluru's Biological Park – Watch

While the nine-year-old white tiger, Shreyas, succumbed to his injuries, which were quite severe, the other got away with minor wounds.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 18:48
Nine-year-old white tiger dies after attack by Bengal tigers in Bengaluru&#039;s Biological Park – Watch
(Representational image)

New Delhi: A nine-year-old white tiger was killed after being attacked by Bengal tigers in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park on Sunday.

According to a report in the Bangalore Mirror, two white tigers ventured inside the Bengal tigers' enclosure sneaking past the gate that separated them.

The attack lasted for almost 30 minutes, wherein, both tigers were badly injured.

While the nine-year-old white tiger, Shreyas, succumbed to his injuries, which were quite severe, the other got away with minor wounds and is being treated.

According to an NDTV report, the white tigers, a pigmented variation of the Royal Bengal tiger, were set upon by two other tigers when the gate between their enclosures was left open at the tiger safari.

An enquiry has been launched to find out the cause of the mishap.

Check out the footage of the attack below:

White tigerRoyal Bengal tigersWhite tiger diesBannerghatta Biological ParkShreyas the tigerBrawl between tigersTiger videos

