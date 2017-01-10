Orangutan becomes emotional when pregnant woman shows him her baby bump – Watch incredible video

New Delhi: Emotions play an extremely important role in human mental process. But it's not just humans, animals too have feelings and emotions although very differently.

Various research has supported the view that numerous and diverse animals have rich and deep emotional lives. While these emotions and feelings are expressed in various forms – be it with the wagging of a tail or a smile, the fact is that they come from the same basic 'survival circuits' in the brain, which are the same in all mammals.

In a rare yet touching gesture, an orangutan was seen caressing the baby bump of a pregnant woman - over the glass - while visiting a local zoo along with her husband in England.

This beautiful moment unfolded at the Colchester zoo when the orangutan seemed to have gotten into emotional on seeing the woman who was seven months pregnant. As the woman got closer, suddenly the orangutan became fixated on her baby bump and at one point even gently kissed it.

The large creature seems to be excited on learning that the woman was carrying an unborn child and was going to to have a baby soon.

This indicates that no matter what species you are, being a parent is an incredible thing to experience.

Take a look at this amazing video!

The video has been uploaded on YouTube by Kieran Bettany on January 2, 2016.