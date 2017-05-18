close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Over 1,730 new plant species discovered in past year: Report

Their report found that 1,730 plants were recorded as being new to science in 2016, which include 11 new species from Brazil of the Manihot shrub known for its starchy root, cassava.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 17:00
Over 1,730 new plant species discovered in past year: Report

London: Over 1,700 new species of plants have been discovered in the past year, with many having potential as food crops, medicines or sources of timber, according to a new report.

However, some of the newly-discovered plants are already at risk of extinction, said scientists at The Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in the UK.

Their report found that 1,730 plants were recorded as being new to science in 2016, which include 11 new species from Brazil of the Manihot shrub known for its starchy root, cassava.

Seven species of the South African plant best known for red bush or rooibos tea were also discovered, of which six are already threatened with extinction, 'BBC News' reported.

Other discoveries include new relatives of Aloe Vera, widely used in the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries.

The new discoveries hold "huge promise" for the future, said Professor Kathy Willis, director of science at the Royal Botanic Gardens.

"It is really important to find these new species because they may well hold the genetic code - or the key - to more resilient food crops from pests and pathogens and climate change into the future," Willis said.

The report also revealed that a growing number of plants have had their genomes sequenced to find out more about their biology.

The tally now stands at more than 200, including food and drink favourites such as pineapples, strawberries, coffee, wine, chocolate and beer.

TAGS

PlantsNew species of plantsfood cropsMedicinesThe Royal Botanic GardensKEW

From Zee News

Vinod Khanna's prayer meet: B-Towners arrive in large n...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Rajnath to chair first CMs' meeting on India-China bor...
India

Rajnath to chair first CMs' meeting on India-China bor...

India scores diplomatic coup as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav&#039;s execution; order binding on Pakistan, says MEA
India

India scores diplomatic coup as ICJ stays Kulbhushan Jadhav...

Turkey ready to retaliate against any threats from Syrian Kurdish forces, warns Erdogan
World

Turkey ready to retaliate against any threats from Syrian K...

Idea, Flipkart tie-up to offer bulk data to smartphone buye...
Technology

Idea, Flipkart tie-up to offer bulk data to smartphone buye...

TNBSE 10th SSLC Results 2017: Tamil Nadu Board (tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.nic.in) Class 10th SSLC Result 2017 to be declared on 19th May at 10 AM
Education

TNBSE 10th SSLC Results 2017: Tamil Nadu Board (tnresults.n...

How can &#039;sinful&#039; triple talaq be a matter of faith: SC asks Muslim bodies
India

How can 'sinful' triple talaq be a matter of fait...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video