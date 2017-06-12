close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Panda gives birth at Tokyo zoo five years after first cub's death

Shin Shin, Ueno Zoo`s 11-year-old giant panda, began pacing her cage and showing other signs of agitation late on Saturday, prompting keepers to keep watch around the clock.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 17:22
Panda gives birth at Tokyo zoo five years after first cub&#039;s death
Representational image

New Delhi: A female panda gave birth at a Tokyo zoo on Monday, zoo officials said, five years after her first cub was found dead just days after it was born.

Shin Shin, Ueno Zoo`s 11-year-old giant panda, began pacing her cage and showing other signs of agitation late on Saturday, prompting keepers to keep watch around the clock.

Cries from a cub were heard shortly before noon and it was seen on a monitor soon after.

"We are very happy," Yutaka Fukuda, deputy head of the zoo told a news conference aired live on public broadcaster NHK.

"The cub is just born, so we would like to carefully watch over the progress of this tiny life."

The sex of the cub has yet to be determined but its weight was estimated at around 150 grams, and both mother and cub appeared in good health, another zoo official said.

Share prices of companies operating restaurants near the zoo soared after news of the birth on expectations they would benefit from a stream of visitors keen to view the newborn cub.

Totenko Co jumped as much as 38 percent to 290 yen, near a 10-year high, while K.K. Seiyoken climbed 11 percent to 978 yen, its highest since March 2014.

Shin Shin and her partner, Ri Ri, arrived from China in February 2011 and went on view shortly after a devastating earthquake and tsunami the next month, providing some welcome good news for the reeling nation.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

PandaFemale pandaTokyo zooJapanenvironment news

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Two massive planets discovered 138 light years away
Space

Two massive planets discovered 138 light years away

Donald Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to visit United States on June 25-26
India

Donald Trump invites PM Narendra Modi to visit United State...

Sonia Gandhi should apologise for Sandeep Dikshit's re...
India

Sonia Gandhi should apologise for Sandeep Dikshit's re...

Huge fire engulfs Western Court in Delhi&#039;s Janpath
Delhi

Huge fire engulfs Western Court in Delhi's Janpath

&#039;Completely wrong&#039;, says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep Dikshit&#039;s shocking remark on Army Chief Bipin Rawat
India

'Completely wrong', says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep...

World&#039;s fastest amphibious fighting vehicle being developed by China
Science

World's fastest amphibious fighting vehicle being deve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video