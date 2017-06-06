Paris climate deal withdrawal: Elon Musk quits Donald Trump's advisory councils

New Delhi: Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement did not go down very well with Elon Musk.

After Trump announced that the US would exit the Paris Climate Agreement on Thursday, the Tesla founder severed his ties with him, quitting the presidential advisory boards.

Musk, who runs companies that build electric cars and lease solar panels to homeowners, told Trump loud and clear that he’ll quit from the President’s Advisory Council if the US doesn't abide by the Paris agreement.

And he's done that as he revealed on Twitter saying that he's departing presidential councils.

“Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.,” Musk said in a tweet.

Musk joined the president’s advisory councils a month after the election last year, along with a band of high-profile tech executives.

Musk wasn’t the only high-profile name to withdraw from Trump's advisory boards, Disney’s Robert Iger also pulled out over the move.

“As a matter of principle, I’ve resigned from the President’s Council over the #ParisAgreement withdrawal,” Iger said.

Major technology companies like Google, Apple, and Tesla have sounded their concerns that the US pulling out of the Paris agreement will damage America’s standing in the world, and in the process hamper their ability to sell high-tech goods and services around the world.

Donald Trump, who repeatedly describes climate change as a hoax, on the other hand said that he is open to negotiate a new climate deal which is more fair to the US as he believes that the Paris pact is going to cost the country both jobs and businesses.