Pet parrot gets owner convicted of first-degree murder after mimicing victim's last words!

New Delhi: Parrots are known for their intelligence and their incredible ability to talk and mimic humans, which only makes them more interesting. That is the reason many people prefer to keep them as pets.

However, a woman from Michigan may just be regretting her decision to keep a parrot as her pet, since the bird is the reason why she's currently in jail and convicted of first-degree murder of her husband.

As per a report in the Deccan Chronicle, Glenna Durgam, shot her husband Martin in front of the couple’s pet African Grey parrot in 2015 before turning they gun on herself in what appears to be a failed suicide attempt.

Durgam was convicted after eight hours of deliberation after her husband's last words were repeated by the parrot who witnessed the attack.

After the gruesome incident, Martin's ex-wife Christina Keller adopted the bird and it apparently kept on repeating the pair’s final conversation to her.

Christina says that Bud, the parrot would shout in two different voices and the conversation would always end with it screaming ‘don’t f*****g shoot,’ the report stated.

According to the victim's mother, the parrot is quick to grasp everything and anything that is said around it.

African Greys are known for their ability to mimic human speech and studies have shown that they have the cognitive ability of a young child.