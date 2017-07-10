Rain water harvesting: NGT orders inspection of govt buildings in Noida

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) to inspect two government buildings in Noida after a plea alleged that their rain water harvesting systems were non-functional and designed in a faulty manner.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim directed CGWA to inspect rain water harvesting systems installed at the Noida Authority and Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

The green panel also appointed an advocate as a court commissioner in the case in whose presence the inspection would be carried out.

"We are of the opinion, that CGWA may conduct inspection and collect samples in the presence of the Court Commissioner. We appoint advocate Saurabh Rajpal as a court commissioner in whose presence inspection shall be conducted and sample be collected. The analysis should be through accredited laboratory of the pollution control board.

"The date for inspection and samples is left to be decided between the CGWA, applicant and the convenience of the court commissioner, who shall be contacted telephonically or otherwise

," the bench said and listed for next hearing on August 4.

The direction came during hearing of a plea of Mahesh Chandra Saxena, who claimed to be associated with an NGO working in the field of groundwater conservation.

He has claimed that rainwater harvesting systems installed at the Noida Authority and the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida had faulty design and were causing pollution of the ground water.