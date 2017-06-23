close
﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 16:35
Rhino killed in Assam national park
Guwahati: A one-horned rhino was killed by poachers in Assam's Orang National Park, a forest official said on Friday.

The rhino's horn was missing which indicated that it was a case of poaching.

"The carcass of the full grown male rhino was recovered during a routine patrol near the park's Gaspara camp," the official added.

Located at the northern bank of the Brahmaputra river, the Orang National Park has an area of 78.81 sq.km.

There are over 100 one-horned rhinos in the park.

