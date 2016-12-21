Russian fisherman catches the most surreal-looking deep-sea creatures and the internet is losing it!

New Delhi: We know that the world's deepest seas harbour the most fascinating creatures on Earth and among them are those who almost never make an appearance.

A Russian deep-sea fisherman has been making sure that we don't miss out on nature's rather miraculous creations and the internet has been going insane over the images this man is tweeting.

Roman Fedortsov works on a trawler based in Murmansk, Russia, in the far northwest. Sea creatures you could never have imagined existed adorn his Twitter feed and it has the social media hooked. Some are bizarre and some are downright terrifying!

Experts, evidently remain unfazed since they've studied them. But for laymen, these creatures are one of a kind.

"No monsters here. Most are pretty small, a few inches long at most. Some of the shallower living, lighter-colored fishes might be a couple of feet," Professor James Childress, who researches the biology of deep-sea animals at University of California Santa Barbara, told Seeker.

For those who are worried about this practice harming the species population, Childress has dismissed the concern. He told Seeker that, "As far as I know, none [of the species] are endangered, though commercial fishing can severely deplete stocks of some bycatch species.”

“While there are sometimes regulations about the taking of particular species of commercially valuable species, as far as I know there are no regulations concerning species such as these, which are of no commercial value," he added.

Well, all's well that ends well, we say. As for the photographs, they make us more excited to find out what other surprises lie deep down under the seas, while giving us the opportunity to appreciate the diverse forms of life on Earth.

