Russian fisherman catches the most surreal-looking deep-sea creatures and the internet is losing it!
New Delhi: We know that the world's deepest seas harbour the most fascinating creatures on Earth and among them are those who almost never make an appearance.
A Russian deep-sea fisherman has been making sure that we don't miss out on nature's rather miraculous creations and the internet has been going insane over the images this man is tweeting.
Roman Fedortsov works on a trawler based in Murmansk, Russia, in the far northwest. Sea creatures you could never have imagined existed adorn his Twitter feed and it has the social media hooked. Some are bizarre and some are downright terrifying!
Experts, evidently remain unfazed since they've studied them. But for laymen, these creatures are one of a kind.
"No monsters here. Most are pretty small, a few inches long at most. Some of the shallower living, lighter-colored fishes might be a couple of feet," Professor James Childress, who researches the biology of deep-sea animals at University of California Santa Barbara, told Seeker.
For those who are worried about this practice harming the species population, Childress has dismissed the concern. He told Seeker that, "As far as I know, none [of the species] are endangered, though commercial fishing can severely deplete stocks of some bycatch species.”
“While there are sometimes regulations about the taking of particular species of commercially valuable species, as far as I know there are no regulations concerning species such as these, which are of no commercial value," he added.
Well, all's well that ends well, we say. As for the photographs, they make us more excited to find out what other surprises lie deep down under the seas, while giving us the opportunity to appreciate the diverse forms of life on Earth.
Check out the pics below for yourself!
@sofika77 @esumain @AlyonaFonya @savsveta вот такой попадался еще:) pic.twitter.com/76NbF4qCRf
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 14, 2016
@sofika77 @esumain @AlyonaFonya @savsveta pic.twitter.com/it0eIsXMoD
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 13, 2016
Народ до сих пор спорит... кто это? #рыбалка #промысел #изглубины #рыба #fish #fishing #ты_кто? pic.twitter.com/76VLcK20rB
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) November 21, 2016
Для вновь "прибывших" на борт-очередной подводный хищник #промысел #рыба #фото_с_борта_судна pic.twitter.com/o8j1EzTTRZ
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 16, 2016
Очередная #рыба в ленту) pic.twitter.com/CUwmzBJkDO
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) July 5, 2016
Как вам такая красавица? Та #химера, которая сегодня попалась в #трал. #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел #Баренцево_море #рыба #улов #зубы pic.twitter.com/gl4WWlCboc
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 11, 2016
Как вам такая красавица? Та #химера, которая сегодня попалась в #трал. #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел #Баренцево_море #рыба #улов #зубы pic.twitter.com/gl4WWlCboc
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 11, 2016
Мелкое рогатое прозрачное... кто ты? #рыба #улов #из_глубины #промысел #fish pic.twitter.com/Y4FtfNcNuP
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) October 27, 2016
Кроме рыбы в #трал попадают и такие создания. Надеюсь не ядовитый:) #фото_с_борта_судна #промысел #Баренцево_море #траулер #работа pic.twitter.com/IZZ8Q88CCi
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) December 18, 2016
Всем удачного дня! pic.twitter.com/ScrNHdDM9c
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) November 1, 2016
Сказали, что эта #рыба похожа на #депутата: маленький хвостик, большой живот, открытый недовольный рот pic.twitter.com/CtcSF0biBp
— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov) May 28, 2016
What do you think?
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: New video of Russian Ambassador's assassination goes viral
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury