close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Scientists welcome three newly discovered species of chameleons!

There are 206 described species of chameleons on the planet and Hughes hopes to continue finding many more.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 19:18
Scientists welcome three newly discovered species of chameleons!
(Image for representational purposes only)

New Delhi: The colour-shifting reptiles – chameleons are a fascinating species with 202 species of the lizard occupying various parts of the world.

In a new addition, a study of a reptile trio has revealed the existence of three new species of chameleons earlier thought to belong to the same species.

Scientists collected the specimens the Democratic Republic of the Congo between 2009 and 2014.

Researchers from University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) were able to describe the three new chameleon species after carefully analysing geographical, morphological, and DNA data.

The reptile trio, historically thought to be a single species, was found in different parts of the Albertine Rift in Central Africa.

"We had this really nice dataset with samples collected all throughout the range of a particular species which meant we could really figure out its true diversity," said Daniel Hughes from UTEP.

"We took to the next step and ultimately described three new species," Hughes said.

Two of the chameleons were named Rugege Highlands Forest Chameleon (Kinyongia rugegensis) and Itombwe Forest Chameleon (Kinyongia itombwensis) – after the mountain ranges in which they were found.

The third chameleon, Tolley's Forest Chameleon (Kinyongia tolleyae), was named after herpetologist Krystal Tolley, principal scientist at the South African National Biodiversity Institute, who has contributed significantly to chameleon research.

There are 206 described species of chameleons on the planet and Hughes hopes to continue finding many more.

The research was published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

chameleonsreptilesNew speciesNew reptileslizardsenvironment news

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Another mega event? ISRO announces Friday launch of earth observation satellite, 30 nanosatellites!
Space

Another mega event? ISRO announces Friday launch of earth o...

Tamil Nadu

Cattle ban: Will take a call once verdict arrives, says Tam...

West Bengal

Heavy rainfall, lightning claim 9 lives in West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh

Scores of Muslims to join PM Narendra Modi in Lucknow'...

Data breaches could cost Indian firms Rs 11 crore this year: IBM
Technology

Data breaches could cost Indian firms Rs 11 crore this year...

EuropeWorld

Weapons stash found at Champs-Elysees attacker's home

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video