close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 uncovers hidden undersea world

Although no trace of the missing Boeing 777 could be found in the southern Indian Ocean, yet the hunt led to the discovery of this unknown undersea world.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 14:41
Search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370 uncovers hidden undersea world

New Delhi: The search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane MH370, that had disappeared three years ago with 239 people on board, has led to the discovery of a previously unknown undersea world of volcanoes, deep valleys and soaring ridges, as per a report.

Although no trace of the missing Boeing 777 could be found in the southern Indian Ocean, yet the hunt led to the discovery of this unknown undersea world.

Scientists are hopeful the new maps will give their community greater insight into oceans.

 

Drift analysis says MH370 likely crashed north of search
MUST READ
Drift analysis says MH370 likely crashed north of search

"It is estimated that only 10 to 15 per cent of the world's oceans have been surveyed with the kind of technology used in the search for MH370," Geoscience Australia's environmental geoscience chief Stuart Minchin said late yesterday.

"(That makes) this remote part of the Indian Ocean among the most thoroughly mapped regions of the deep ocean on the planet.

"So this data is unique both because of the remote location of the search area, and because of the sheer scale of the area surveyed."

Minchin said the maps would also be useful for future scientific research, such as oceanographic and habitat modelling.

The hunt -- based on satellite analysis of the jet's likely trajectory after it diverted from its flight path -- covered a 120,000 square-kilometre (46,000 square mile) designated zone, an area slightly smaller than England.

Two shipwrecks were discovered during the search but no trace of the plane, deepening one the most enduring mysteries of the aviation age.

However, the data revealed ridges six kilometres (3.73 miles) wide and 15 kilometres long that rise 1,500 metres above the sea floor, as well as fault valleys 1,200 metres deep and five kilometres wide.

A second set of data will be released in mid-2018.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

MH370 searchMalaysia Airlines planeHidden undersea worldBoeing 777Malaysia Airlines plane MH370

From Zee News

Tamil Nadu

DMK to form human chain, stage protest on Jul 27: NEET

India

Malabar Naval exercises won't help India: CPI-M

WorldAsia

Kuwait 'takes actions' on diplomatic relationship...

NASA unveils footage of rare test flight launches, landings through the years on YouTube!
Space

NASA unveils footage of rare test flight launches, landings...

Uttar Pradesh

Man booked for trying to rape widowed sister-in-law in Utta...

Turkey PM Binali Yildirim warns Cyprus on &#039;untimely and dangerous&#039; energy moves
WorldAsia

Turkey PM Binali Yildirim warns Cyprus on 'untimely an...

WorldAsia

United Kingdom to lift electronics ban on Turkey flights

Protect Hindus: Leading Pakistani daily tells Nawaz Sharif government
India

Protect Hindus: Leading Pakistani daily tells Nawaz Sharif...

Bihar

BJP leader Krishna Shahi in Bihar killed for extra-marital...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video