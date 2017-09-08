close
Secret life may be under warm Antarctic caves, say scientists

Forensic analyses of soil samples from these caves have revealed intriguing traces of DNA from algae, mosses and small animals, researchers said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 14:34
New Delhi: A secret life comprising of animals, plants and many unknown species may be in warm caves under Antarctica's glaciers, say scientists.

The study led by Australian National University (ANU) found that around Mount Erebus, an active volcano on Ross Island in Antarctica, steam has hollowed out extensive cave systems.

Forensic analyses of soil samples from these caves have revealed intriguing traces of DNA from algae, mosses and small animals, researchers said.

"It can be really warm inside the caves - up to 25 degrees Celsius in some caves. You could wear a t-shirt in there and be pretty comfortable," said Ceridwen Fraser from the ANU Fenner School of Environment and Society.

"There is light near the cave mouths, and light filters deeper into some caves where the overlying ice is thin," said Fraser, lead researcher of the study published in the journal Polar Biology.

Fraser said most of the DNA found in the caves on Mount Erebus was similar to DNA from plants and animals - including mosses, algae and invertebrates - found elsewhere in Antarctica, but not all sequences could be fully identified.

"The results from this study give us a tantalising glimpse of what might live beneath the ice in Antarctica - there might even be new species of animals and plants," she said.

"These intriguing DNA traces did not conclusively prove plants and animals were still living in the caves," said Laurie Connell, professor at the University of Maine in the US.

"The next steps will be to take a closer look at the caves and search for living organisms. If they exist, it opens the door to an exciting new world," she said.

According to Professor Craig Cary from the University of Waikato in New Zealand, previous research had found that diverse bacterial and fungal communities lived in Antartica's volcanic caves.

(With Agency inputs)

