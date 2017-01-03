Serpentine twist: Brown snake captured feasting on a carpet python!

New Delhi: It's a 'man eat man world', they say. But as it so happens, it's not just men who are in constant enmity with their brethren, it's snakes too!

A full-blown evidence of this was witnessed by a couple of snake-catchers, who watched in awe as a highly venemous eastern brown snake happily munched on a carpet python.

For Sally and Norman Hill, who run N&S Snakecatching, it was a rare and fascinating display which took place in a home in the Ipswich suburb of Goodna west of Brisbane Monday afternoon.

"We've never seen something like this before, it's very rare any snake-catcher gets an opportunity to witness something like this," Sally told AAP.

"We always heard the old saying 'if you've got a carpet python you won't have a brown' so obviously that's a myth," SBS reported.

Brown snakes usually eat mice, frogs and lizards, but have been known to eat other snakes, even other brown snakes.

Sally and Norman remained at the property for a few hours and waited patiently for the snake to finish its meal. "We just opened the bag up and he went in there himself," she said, the Brisbane Times reported.

It took more than three hours for the snake to eat its lengthy prey, but Sally Hill said it was easier on the snake to relocate it once it had finished its meal.

"We just put him into the bag, if you disturb them too much they'll regurgitate their meal and it's just a waste."

The Hills also admitted that this was a sight they had never seen before themselves and even recorded a video of the brown snake going inside the bag, dragging its meal with it.

Check it out below:

According to SBS, the incident follows pictures being widely shared online of a large python eating a fully grown wallaby near Cairns on Sunday afternoon. In a separate incident, a woman was bitten by a wild green tree snake at Australia Zoo north of Brisbane on Monday and was taken to hospital as a precaution.