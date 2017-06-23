close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sheep gives birth to 'half-human half-animal' lamb in South Africa

Many villagers were convinced that bestiality and witchcraft had led to the birth of the 'half-human half-animal' lamb.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 18:57
Sheep gives birth to &#039;half-human half-animal&#039; lamb in South Africa
Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: In rarest of the rare, a sheep gave birth to a 'half-human half-animal' lamb in Eastern Province of South Africa.

Because of the birth of this creature, the residents and farmers of Lady Frere are living living in fear and elders said that the lamb was 'sent by the devil'.

Many villagers were convinced that bestiality and witchcraft had led to the birth of the 'half-human half-animal' lamb.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the villagers got panic so much that the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development sent out experts to carry out tests after pictures of it spread like wildfire through the community.

As per the reports, the Chief Director of Veterinary Services Dr Dr Lubabalo Mrwebi admitted that much that at first glance it did resemble a humanoid like shape but clarified that it was not part human.

He said, “We can confirm this not a hoax photo but that the severely deformed lamb was born by a sheep in Lady Frere this week which at a glance resembles a human form.”

The animal in question was nothing of that sort, but turns out to be a stillborn lamb born by a sheep who had been infected by a Rift Valley Fever at an early stage of its pregnancy.

Mrwebi said it was a time of plentiful rainfall which brings with it many mosquitoes and midges which are carriers of viruses that cause the Rift Valley Fever in sheep.

He added,“The resultant circulation of the virus in the blood found its way through the maternal blood into the uterus and the foetus, which was at a very critical stage of development. The infected foetus then, as a result, failed to form properly, leading to the deformity that it became. It does look like a human form but it is not part human at all.”

The department's veterinary officials is conducting a post-mortem and the results will be communicated to the supertitious villagers who are scared in the remote area.

TAGS

sheepeastern provinceSouth AfricaHalf-human half-animallambvillagers

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

China has far greater influence over US than India because of open, liberal markets: Official media
India

China has far greater influence over US than India because...

Punjab Assembly amends Excise Act, allows hotels on highways to serve liquor
Punjab

Punjab Assembly amends Excise Act, allows hotels on highway...

Chhattisgarh

Debt-ridden farmer ends life in Chhattisgarh

India

Five transgenders clear NEET

Heat can make you moody and anti-social, suggests study
Environment

Heat can make you moody and anti-social, suggests study

Delhi

Complaint against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, others referred...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video