Siberian tiger mother gives birth to septuplets

A Siberian tiger in China's Yunnan province has given birth to septuplets, the zoo announced on Wednesday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 22:17
Siberian tiger mother gives birth to septuplets
Image for representational purpose only

Kunming: A Siberian tiger in China's Yunnan province has given birth to septuplets, the zoo announced on Wednesday.

The cubs were born on May 10 in Yunnan Zoo in Kunming city. The seven-year-old mother has produced four previous litters, each of three or four cubs, Xinhua news agency reported.

Septuplets are rare among tigers, according to the zoo.

The seven cubs initially were all taken care of by their mother, but have been cared by zoo staff since they were one month old.

The Siberian tiger is one of the world's most endangered species, predominantly resident in northeast China and eastern Russia.

Siberian tigerTigerZooChinaYunnan Province

