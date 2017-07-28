'Slumdog Millionaire' actress Frieda Pinto joins tiger preservation movement

close
﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 13:57
&#039;Slumdog Millionaire&#039; actress Frieda Pinto joins tiger preservation movement

New Delhi: "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Frieda Pinto has partnered with an initiative to promote a global awareness movement to save tigers from extinction.

Frieda will promote Project CAT: Conserving Acres for Tigers, aimed at raising awareness to preserve the habitat of the declining numbers of the wild tiger. She has joined hands for it with Discovery Channel, which has collaborated with the Worldwide Fund for for Nature (WWF).

"I can't imagine a world where future generations may never see a tiger in its natural habitat or where these glorious wild cats are reduced to just a picture under the category of extinct animals," Freida said in a statement.

"Discovery is on a mission to double the world's tiger population and I'm with them in this effort," she added.

The initiative is aimed at doubling the wild tiger numbers by year 2022. By conserving nearly a million acres of protected land on the border of India and Bhutan, the collaboration aims to ensure a healthy habitat for future generations of tigers.

"Today we are extending our mission to protect wild tigers through the collective power of our formidable global media brands and the support of our influential partner network," said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Communications.

Discovery will leverage its vast creative resources and unmatched global distribution platform of linear, digital and social media channels through tiger conservation content.

Animal Planet Channel will host a six-hour block of tiger themed shows from Saturday and is also creating an online Tigerpedia for the people who are interested in the conservation effort.

