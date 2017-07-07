Snake in the plane: 8-foot-long python found inside Air Force plane in Agra

New Delhi: It took almost five hours for the wildlife team to rescue a giant python that was trapped inside an Air Force plane in Agra.

An eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python was spotted inside the undercarriage bay of the AN-32 aircraft's right wing at Agra airbase and after five-hour-long search, the reptille was rescued.

Two experts from the wildlife team were involved in the rescue operation and they tried their best to keep the snake unharmed in which they succeded eventually.

The team is now keeping the venomous snake under observation and will release it into its natural habitat soon.