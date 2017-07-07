close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Snake in the plane: 8-foot-long python found inside Air Force plane in Agra

It took almost five hours for the wildlife team to rescue a giant python that was trapped inside an Air Force plane in Agra.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 13:27
Snake in the plane: 8-foot-long python found inside Air Force plane in Agra
Representational image

New Delhi: It took almost five hours for the wildlife team to rescue a giant python that was trapped inside an Air Force plane in Agra.

An eight-foot-long Indian Rock Python was spotted inside the undercarriage bay of the AN-32 aircraft's right wing at Agra airbase and after five-hour-long search, the reptille was rescued.

 

SHOCKING VIDEO: This man was trying to take selfie with python - You won't believe what happened next!
MUST READ
SHOCKING VIDEO: This man was trying to take selfie with python - You won't believe what happened next!

Two experts from the wildlife team were involved in the rescue operation and they tried their best to keep the snake unharmed in which they succeded eventually.

The team is now keeping the venomous snake under observation and will release it into its natural habitat soon.

TAGS

PythonIndian Rock PythonPython inside a planeAir force planeAgraAgra airbase

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Karnataka

Metro services in Bengaluru hit after employees protest

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Four die after consuming illicit liquor

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand HC&#039;s order declaring Ganga, Yamuna a &#039;living entity&#039;
Environment

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand HC's order declaring G...

WorldAsia

Egyptian police said to detain Chinese Uighurs in wide swee...

Presence of toxic chemicals on Mars can wipe out living organisms, alien life
Space

Presence of toxic chemicals on Mars can wipe out living org...

SC halts counselling, admissions to IITs under JEE
India

SC halts counselling, admissions to IITs under JEE

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video