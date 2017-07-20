Social media sites like Twitter can apprise public about adverse weather conditions – Here's how

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 13:49
Social media sites like Twitter can apprise public about adverse weather conditions – Here&#039;s how

New Delhi: Social media websites like Twitter can be helpful in informing the government and general public about adverse weather conditions like extreme cold or heat waves, says a research.

A significant rise or drop in the level of temperature leads to an increase in the number of weather-related tweets, finds the study.

 

This can help the government officials to devise early 'heat warning systems' where they communicated with the public on Twitter and took actions such as opening cooling shelters or emergency distress lines that people can call if they have heat-related problems, the researchers said.

"If more agencies start to include social media and tap into what people are actually experiencing in real time, they can improve their extreme heat early warning systems," said Chris Uejio, assistant professor at the Florida State University (FSU).

"We are also hoping that these government groups will start to include more health information in their social media messaging," Uejio added.

For the study, published in the International Journal of Biometerology, the team surveyed more than three million tweets that addressed six different heat-related themes -- air conditioning, cooling centre, dehydration, electrical outage, energy assistance and heat.

Among the valid tweets, the heat theme comprised the largest proportion of tweets at 54.2 per cent, followed by air conditioning (29.9 per cent), electrical outage (7.8 per cent) and dehydration (8 per cent).

Researchers also found that most of the tweets for energy assistance -- a federal programmer that helps poor households with energy costs -- were posted in October and November. 

This suggests that energy assistance is more focused on heating instead of cooling, researchers said.

(With IANS inputs)

TAGS

Weather conditionsExtreme weather conditionsSocial media sitesTwitterenvironment news

From Zee News

