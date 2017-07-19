close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sole African white rhino of Assam zoo, Mohan, dies at 47

Mohan, was brought here for Rs 50,000 from the United States in 1974.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 17:13
Sole African white rhino of Assam zoo, Mohan, dies at 47
Representational image

New Delhi: The only African white Rhino at the Assam State Zoo, Mohan, has passed away due to old age.

Mohan, was brought here for Rs 50,000 from the United States in 1974.

"He died of old age around 11.30 p.m. last night (Tuesday). The male rhino was around 47 years old. The normal lifespan of rhinos is 45 to 50 years," Divisional Forest Officer of the Zoo, T. Mariswamy, told the media here.

According to sources in the Zoo, Mohan was one of the big crowd pullers in the Assam State Zoo.

White rhinos are not actually white but normally light grey to dark yellow in colour and have two horns -- the front one being longer and often attaining a length of 150 cm.

Experts say the name "white rhino" came from the African word "wijt" (sounding like "white") meaning wide, in a reference to its mouth.

White rhinos are among the largest living land animals, having a body length between 335 and 420 cm and a tail length of 50 to 70 cm.

Last Sunday, the zoo lost Swati, the country's oldest tigress in captivity. Swati, aged around 20, also died of old age. The 1998 born tigress was brought to Guwahati in 2005.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

African RhinoRhinoSole African white rhino of Assam zooAssam ZooMohan Rhino

From Zee News

Sadhvi&#039;s &#039;&#039;hang beef-eaters&#039;&#039; remark has no religious issue: Manohar Parrikar
Goa

Sadhvi's ''hang beef-eaters'' rema...

IndiGo, Air India lift flying ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy, accused of creating ruckus at Vizag airport
India

IndiGo, Air India lift flying ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy,...

India

IndiGo lifts ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy

Maharashtra

Man arrested on girl's complaint of stalking her in Mu...

Travelling to Sabarimala temple will get easier; Kerala Cabinet approves airport at Cheruvally Estate
Kerala

Travelling to Sabarimala temple will get easier; Kerala Cab...

World

Park Geun-Hye refuses order to testify in Samsung heir...

World

Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai in Nigeria speaks out against...

Uttar Pradesh

Four children drown in River Ganga

West Bengal

TMC party office, hall set on fire by Gorkhaland supporters

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video