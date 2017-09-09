Southwest Airlines flies more than 60 animals to shelters after Hurricane Harvey

New Delhi: A San Diego-bound flight, Southwest Airlines, flew more than 60 animals to shelters who were left orphaned by Hurricane Harvey.

As per reports, 64 displaced cats and dogs were relocated to California from Texas, only to be placed in new and safe shelters.

The airlines coordinated with Texas rescue group, Operation Pets Alive which opened up valuable space in Texas shelters, sparing many animals who would otherwise have been euthanized because of shelter overcrowding.

"We're humbled and inspired by the teamwork shown by our partners and employees to coordinate and fly 64 animals from Houston shelters that needed to be moved to make room for families' displaced pets," the organization said on its Facebook page.

This step had to be taken because many animal shelters in the storm-drenched area of Texas were overcrowded and without power or vital supplies.

Rescue efforts are still underway as thousands in the Houston, Texas, try to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Needless to say, this was one furry rescue flight, with plenty of love to go around! pic.twitter.com/mtBuDBGDw1 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 6, 2017