close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Strict implement plastic ban in Delhi: Minister

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Friday directed officials to strictly implement the ban on plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns, an official statement said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 21:55
Strict implement plastic ban in Delhi: Minister
Image for representational purpose only

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Friday directed officials to strictly implement the ban on plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns, an official statement said.

Hussain held a review meeting regarding the implementation of ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on such plastic carry bags and was told by officials that it was decided on Wednesday that all local bodies, District Magistrates and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will take strict and immediate action for this purpose. 

Persons found in possession or use of such bags will have to pay an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 and the bags will be seized.

DPCC teams have found around 5 metric tonnes of plastic carry bags of less than 50 micron size, officers told Hussain, who stressed on coordinated efforts should be taken on regular basis by the Municipal Corporations, the Revenue and Environment Departments and the DPCC. 

TAGS

PlasticPlastic BagsDelhiEnvironment MinisterImran HussainNGT

From Zee News

Steve Bannon quits as White House chief strategist
World

Steve Bannon quits as White House chief strategist

NASA launches &#039;TDRS-M&#039; satellite to help astronauts communicate with Earth
Space

NASA launches 'TDRS-M' satellite to help astronau...

Rare species of endangered white-letter hairstreak butterfly spotted in Scotland after 133 years
Environment

Rare species of endangered white-letter hairstreak butterfl...

India

President Ram Nath Kovind condemns Barcelona attack

Haryana

Haryana govt to provide free travel to persons with 60% dis...

AIADMK merger talks: Here&#039;s how the numbers of two warring factions stand
Tamil Nadu

AIADMK merger talks: Here's how the numbers of two war...

AmericasWorld

Need to stop "radical Islamic terrorism": Donald...

Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Man held for trying to enter Air Force Station

Uttar Pradesh

Portal launched for online registration of madrassas in UP

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video