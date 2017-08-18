Strict implement plastic ban in Delhi: Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain on Friday directed officials to strictly implement the ban on plastic carry bags of less than 50 microns, an official statement said.

Hussain held a review meeting regarding the implementation of ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on such plastic carry bags and was told by officials that it was decided on Wednesday that all local bodies, District Magistrates and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will take strict and immediate action for this purpose.

Persons found in possession or use of such bags will have to pay an environment compensation of Rs 5,000 and the bags will be seized.

DPCC teams have found around 5 metric tonnes of plastic carry bags of less than 50 micron size, officers told Hussain, who stressed on coordinated efforts should be taken on regular basis by the Municipal Corporations, the Revenue and Environment Departments and the DPCC.