close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Switzerland voters back govt's plan to replace nuclear power with renewable energy

In a referendum on Sunday, May 21, more than 58% voted in favour of a government's law that will ban new nuclear plants in the country.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 16:11
Switzerland voters back govt&#039;s plan to replace nuclear power with renewable energy

New Delhi: In an attempt to move towards greener power sources, Switzerland have voted to phase out nuclear power and replace it with renewable energy.

In a referendum on Sunday, May 21, more than 58% voted in favour of a government's law that will ban new nuclear plants in the country.

"The results shows the population wants a new energy policy and does not want any new nuclear plants," Energy Minister Doris Leuthard said, adding the law would boost domestic renewable energy, cut fossil fuel use and reduce reliance on foreign supplies.

Researchers produce renewable fuel from bio-oil
MUST READ
Researchers produce renewable fuel from bio-oil

The move followed Germany's decision to phase out all country's nuclear power reactors by 2022 in the wake of Japan’s 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Switzerland's Energy Strategy 2050 law, passed by the referendum, aims to gradually move the country away from nuclear power and increase its use of renewable energy. It also aims at reducing carbon emissions.

At present, Switzerland has five ageing nuclear power plants, which provide a third of the country's energy needs.

The vote was hailed by the president of Switzerland's Green party, Regula Rytz, describing it as a "moment of historic change".

However, opponents had warned that the government's plans to move away from nuclear energy were costly and posed risks to energy security.

The vote paves the way for the country to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy to increase the proportion of solar and wind in the mix, and bail out the hydro power utilities.

 

 

TAGS

SwitzerlandRenewable energynuclear powerNuclear plantsSolarSwitzerland's Energy Strategy 2050Doris Leuthard

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Two dead, eight injured after mini bus overturns in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

Two dead, eight injured after mini bus overturns in Himacha...

#YogiOnZee: &#039;No ambition of becoming PM&#039; - UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Sudhir Chaudhary; WATCH full interview at 8PM today
Uttar Pradesh

#YogiOnZee: 'No ambition of becoming PM' - UP CM...

Here's why Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' re...
Asia

Here's why Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' re...

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal &#039;Prachanda&#039; steps down
Asia

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' steps dow...

Italy coast guard says at least 20 dead in migrant capsizin...
EuropeWorld

Italy coast guard says at least 20 dead in migrant capsizin...

Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of Saharanpur victim
Uttar Pradesh

Rs 15 lakh compensation for family of Saharanpur victim

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video