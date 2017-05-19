close
Thailand's chunky monkey's new diet chart: Lean protein, fruits and vegetables!

Wildlife officials got wind of the male long-tailed macaque last month after photos of the animal started circulating on social media and immediately decided to rescue him.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 16:10
Thailand&#039;s chunky monkey&#039;s new diet chart: Lean protein, fruits and vegetables!
Uncle Fat, Thailand's chunky monkey. (Image courtesy: Viral Press)

New Delhi: Thailand's famous monkey, who earned the nickname 'Uncle Fat' because he became morbidly obese after hogging on food offered to him by tourists, has been rescued and placed on a strict diet.

The 'chunky monkey' is now on a diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables and resides at a rehabilitation center in Thailand.

Most urban wild monkeys in Thailand are macaques, and they typically weigh around 9 kilograms. Uncle Fat tipped the scales Friday at around 26 kilograms.

Veterinarians hope to release him back into the wild after a few months.

(With PTI inputs)

Unlce Fat, Chunky monkey, Thailand monkey, macaque, Long-tailed macaque, Fat monkey

