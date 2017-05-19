Thailand's chunky monkey's new diet chart: Lean protein, fruits and vegetables!

New Delhi: Thailand's famous monkey, who earned the nickname 'Uncle Fat' because he became morbidly obese after hogging on food offered to him by tourists, has been rescued and placed on a strict diet.

The 'chunky monkey' is now on a diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables and resides at a rehabilitation center in Thailand.

Wildlife officials got wind of the male long-tailed macaque last month after photos of the animal started circulating on social media and immediately decided to rescue him.

Most urban wild monkeys in Thailand are macaques, and they typically weigh around 9 kilograms. Uncle Fat tipped the scales Friday at around 26 kilograms.

Veterinarians hope to release him back into the wild after a few months.

(With PTI inputs)